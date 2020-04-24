One man was arrested after making threats to a Victoria COVID-19 testing site. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

One man is in police custody after making threats against COVID-19 testing sites across Greater Victoria.

Early in the morning on April 24, police responded to reports that a man had called the 811 information line and threatened COVID-19 testing facilities.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department visited several public health facilities in the area, providing guidance and support to onsite staff.

Officers from departments across the region were dispatched as well, visiting health facilities to ensure the safety of staff.

The man who made the threats was arrested by Saanich police just after noon. Police say there were no injuries or additional incidents.

READ ALSO: Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal prison tensions rise amid COVID lockdowns; activists want releases
Next story
Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Just Posted

Alberni farmers make urgent request for on-site slaughter during COVID-19

Meat plants and chicken processing facilities closing due to coronavirus outbreaks

Port Alberni car enthusiasts cruise to show how much they care for frontline workers

Cruise for Care planned for Friday, April 24

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

COVID-19’s ‘collateral damage’ will be our mental health

Numerous programs exist to help Alberni Valley residents

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read