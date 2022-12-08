One man was hospitalized for burns after a fire in a Nanaimo apartment on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Man badly burned trying to put out fire in Nanaimo apartment

Victim hospitalized with ‘major burns’ after fire in bathroom

A man is in hospital with “major burns” following a fire on Stewart Avenue last night.

Nanaimo firefighters responded to the fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of Stewart shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Geoff Whiting, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief, said the fire was in a bathroom.

“The fire was fairly minor. There wasn’t a lot of damage, but the occupant suffered major burns to his lower legs,” Whiting said. “My understanding is it was due to him trying to put the fire out by stomping on it.”

Whiting said the victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, but there was no update on his condition as of Thursday morning, Dec. 8.

The fire was put out quickly and its cause is under investigation by Nanaimo Fire and Loss Prevention investigators.

