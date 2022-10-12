The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops wig, odd accent, flees police

Quadra Island RCMP are investigating incident

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off
Next story
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on the highway in Nanaimo

Just Posted

School trustee candidates Rosemarie Buchanan, left, Chris Washington, Janis Joseph, Helen Zanette, Pam Craig and John Bennie all wait their turn to speak at an all-candidates’ meeting for ACRD and SD70 on Oct. 4, 2022 at Rimrock Casino. The meeting was hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Water use, zoning, taxation all concerns for Sproat Lake candidates

Melissa Martin, arts administrator for the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley, says the Rollin Art Centre was forced to close early due to construction of a childcare centre next door. (Sept. 28, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre closing for construction of art-focused child-care centre

Chase Pacheco beats his opponent to the puck during the Port Alberni Bombers’ 5-2 home loss to Oceanside Generals on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (DARRAN CHAISSON/ Chaisson Creative)
Port Alberni Bombers drop five in a row in VIJHL

Robbie Jai, left, unit chief for the Parksville Ambulance Station, presents Ed Francoeur, centre, and Tyler Ruel of Port Alberni with Vital Links awards for saving golfer Fred Fredrickson after he collapsed at Alberni Golf Course on Sept. 13, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni golfers honoured with Vital Link awards for reviving man on course