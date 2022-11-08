The aftermath of the deadly motor vehicle incident at the Coal Harbour turnoff. (Submitted photo)

The aftermath of the deadly motor vehicle incident at the Coal Harbour turnoff. (Submitted photo)

Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy

69-year-old male dies after car crash at Port Hardy intersection

A 69-year-old man has died after a car crash Monday afternoon in Port Hardy at the Coal Harbour turnoff.

“We were called at 12:48 p.m. to assist ambulance,” said Port Hardy RCMP Corporal Ryan Rooke. “There was a truck on the highway and a small Toyota Echo was attempting to cross the highway from Coal Harbour Road to Hardy Bay Road and was t-boned by the truck. Unfortunately the driver of the car passed away in the hospital – there were minor injuries to the other driver, who is cooperating.”

No alcohol, drugs, or criminality is suspected to have caused the incident. The road was shutdown and detoured into town for five hours while the RCMP completed its investigation.

The RCMP won’t be releasing the victim’s name.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accidentfatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing
Next story
Parliamentary budget officer says climate change already costing economy billions

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Singer-songwriter Joëlle Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Kenn Whiteman of Port Alberni stands behind a table full of nutcrackers—only a fraction of his 260-piece collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fine craftsmanship in a nutcracker leads to 45-year obsession for Port Alberni man