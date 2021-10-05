Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses and video footage after a homeless man was allegedly struck with a pipe on Oct. 2. (News Bulletin file)

Man experiencing homelessness confronted by 3 other men, struck with pipe in Nanaimo

Unprovoked incident occurred Oct. 2 at Museum Way

A man experiencing homelessness was reportedly beaten with a metal pipe this past weekend in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident was reported Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 p.m. on Museum Way. The 24-year-old victim had allegedly been struck with a pipe or similar object and was taken to hospital with head and facial trauma, police learned.

Based on witness accounts, the man had been sitting at Museum Way when he was approached by three male suspects dressed in dark clothing, said the press release. They asked him a question before allegedly striking him. The suspects were then said to have fled in the direction of Gordon Street and entered a black minivan that drove away in the direction of Terminal Avenue.

Const. Simon Gallimore, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident “appears to be an unprovoked attack on a person in our community who was unable to defend himself,” and police are seeking any information about the incident, whether it be eyewitness accounts or any dashcam video footage from the Museum Way-Commercial Street-Terminal Avenue-Gordon Street area from 9-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-37118.

