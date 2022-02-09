The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a man in distress in Victoria Feb. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man in distress dies before Victoria police arrive; B.C. watchdog investigating

Officers found man in residential building in 1900-block of Fort Street Feb. 6

B.C.’s police watchdog is reviewing what role, if any, Victoria police officers had in the death of a man in distress Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call about a man in distress in a residential building in the 1900-block of Fort Street at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 6, according to information the Victoria Police Department provided the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

When officers arrived, the man was found dead from injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

On Feb. 8, the IIO announced it is investigating the police officers’ actions. The BC Coroner Service is conducting a separate investigation to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that is mandated to investigate police-involved incidents that cause death or serious harm. There does not need to be any allegations of wrongdoing for the IIO to conduct an investigation.

