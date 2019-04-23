Man injured after RCMP arrest in Fort St. John

The police watchdog is investigating the incident in Fort St. John to determine whether the RCMP played a role in the man’s injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

The police watchdog has been called in after a man was arrested and injured in Fort St. John.

An RCMP officer was patrolling an area where vehicles had been reported stolen in the early hours of Monday morning, the BC RCMP said in a release late Tuesday, when he came across a man and tried to talk to him.

The man ran off but was later arrested with the help of back-up officers.

“Following the man’s arrest, injuries were observed,” the RCMP said. No other details were provided.

The man was taken to the detachment and then to hospital for what are believed to non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating to determine whether police played a role in the man’s injuries.

