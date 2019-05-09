Emergency crews bring out a person who was discovered down an embankment along Rogers Creek behind the waterpark, Thursday, May 9. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Man rescued from creek bank in Port Alberni

Emergency personnel were called out to rescue an intoxicated man who stumbled down an embankment along Rogers Creek, Thursday afternoon (May 9).

The call originally came in around 2:15 p.m. as a near-drowning, but turned out to be an intoxicated male, according to a first responder at the scene.

“He was stuck on the other side of the river; we had to get him back (to the park side).”

The person was strapped to a stretcher, brought out of the bush and taken to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened behind the Roger Creek Waterpark along a trail popular with dog walkers and people seeking a cool spot to escape the record-breaking heat Port Alberni has been experiencing this week.

