Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue on Sept. 10. (IHIT)

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

The man shot dead in front of an Aldergrove McDonald’s Tuesday night has been identified as the brother of a Surrey Six shooter.

Justin Haevischer was gunned down just after 8 p.m. at 264th Street and 56th Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified him Thursday in “an effort to determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death.”

Justin was the brother of Cody Haevischer, one of the men charged in the Surrey Six shootings where six men, two with no gang ties, were killed in a high rise on Oct. 19, 2007.

Cody was given a life sentence in 2014 on first-degree murder charges.

Justin, who was was part of the Red Scorpion gang, had a long rap sheet including cases in Surrey and Nanaimo, where he grew up.

