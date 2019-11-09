Man stabbed in Port Alberni park

A 38-year-old Port Alberni man was taken to hospital on Thursday, Nov. 7 after he was stabbed in the leg in Dry Creek Park.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call about the stabbing at 7:20 p.m. The victim and witnesses were able to identify the attacker, who had already fled the scene. Both the victim and suspect were known to each other and to police, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

Several RCMP officers, including police dog handler Cst. Bartlett and his partner Jammer, searched the Fifth Avenue area around Dry Creek Park for the suspect. At 9:17 p.m. the suspect, a 43-year-old Port Alberni resident, was located and arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. The suspect is being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 8.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who has video surveillance of the area or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cpl. Chet Carroll of the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.