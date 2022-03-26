Man stable after suffering multiple stab wounds at pub in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses, video footage after altercation at The Well Pub night of March 25

A Nanaimo man is in stable condition after sustaining critical injuries after being stabbed at The Well Pub Friday night, say police.

Police responded to a disturbance at the bar on Victoria Avenue at 6:18 p.m. March 25, which involved two groups of people involved in a fight, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, and where an injured man was found in the parking lot.

“He had been assaulted and received multiple stab wounds,” said O’Brien. “He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, later transported to a hospital in Victoria where he’s in stable condition. There were several vehicles involved. We are currently searching for those, with upwards of four to five people who were involved in the altercation. We don’t know what, if any, relationship existed between the two and what precipitated the attack.”

O’Brien said the victim is from Nanaimo and in his late 20s.

Police can’t reveal the makes and models of the vehicles, said O’Brien, but he is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any video footage call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 citing file number 2022-10099.

