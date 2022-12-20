Paper straws are seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Paper straws are seen at a market in Montreal on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned

Plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers can’t be made in Canada

Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.

As of today, companies can no longer produce or bring into Canada plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers — and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.

The manufacturing and import ban will extend to the plastic rings used to package six-packs of canned drinks next June and their sale will be prohibited a year after that.

The federal government estimates that getting rid of the single-use plastics will eliminate 1.3 million tonnes of difficult-to-recycle plastic waste and a million garbage bags’ worth of pollution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2019 that a ban would take effect by 2021, but it took the government a year longer to figure out a regulatory framework to make it happen.

Statistics published last month suggested that Canadians were already cutting back on using items such as straws and plastic bags ahead of the national ban.

RELATED: ‘It kind of makes my heart sing:’ Advocate welcomes federal single-use plastics ban

RELATED: New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms

Federal PoliticsPlastic waste

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands
Next story
New record for electricity use broken in B.C. amid extreme cold snap

Just Posted

Two tiny homes have been placed at the Watyaqit Tiny Home Village site on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
First tiny homes placed on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School fill the Salvation Army truck with the 500 food items they collected in an annual food drive in December 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JULIE DAWSON)
Maquinna Elementary students collect food for Salvation Army

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Scott Andrew Bezanson of Port Alberni, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army

Pop-up banner image