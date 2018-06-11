Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify a suspect who broke into suites while seniors slept at about 4 a.m. on June 8. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Masked man breaks into suites at seniors’ home in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

A masked man broke entered a seniors’ care facility in Nanaimo in the middle of the night last week.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify a suspect who broke into suites while seniors slept at about 4 a.m. on June 8.

“The exact location of the care facility and the name of the facility is not being released for privacy and safety reasons,” noted an RCMP press release, adding that the building is located in central Nanaimo.

A resident of the care home reported that someone had rummaged through her belongings during the night. Police say it’s unknown exactly what was taken, but a small amount of inexpensive jewelry might have been stolen.

“From video surveillance obtained a masked suspect could be seen attempting to enter the building through the front doors. Entry was not gained as the interior doors were locked,” the release noted. “From there the suspect broke into several vehicles in the parking lot, and then gained access to the suites by climbing through unlocked ground level windows.”

The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a balaclava during the incident. His left hand was in a cast and his pinky and ring fingers were wrapped in a bandage.

According to the release, the care facility is reviewing its security.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead
Next story
Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP seek missing youth

16-year-old Amina Moussa was last seen June 6, 2018

Chicago Opera kicking off Port Alberni’s Jane Austen Festival

Get your Regency garb ready at one of the costume workshops on June 18, 22

Man just released from jail suspected of auto theft in Port Alberni

Incident leaves Port Alberni RCMP inspector frustrated

React fast, react smart: police officers hold lives in their hands

Big Read: In the moment, do you make the decision to shoot— or not?

B.C. ‘legacy tree’ policy under review after ancient fir logged

Old-growth logging in Nahmint Valley draws rebuke

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at seniors’ home in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

Most Read