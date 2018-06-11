Masked man breaks into suites at seniors’ home in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify a suspect who broke into suites while seniors slept at about 4 a.m. on June 8. PHOTO SUBMITTED

A masked man broke entered a seniors’ care facility in Nanaimo in the middle of the night last week.

“The exact location of the care facility and the name of the facility is not being released for privacy and safety reasons,” noted an RCMP press release, adding that the building is located in central Nanaimo.

A resident of the care home reported that someone had rummaged through her belongings during the night. Police say it’s unknown exactly what was taken, but a small amount of inexpensive jewelry might have been stolen.

“From video surveillance obtained a masked suspect could be seen attempting to enter the building through the front doors. Entry was not gained as the interior doors were locked,” the release noted. “From there the suspect broke into several vehicles in the parking lot, and then gained access to the suites by climbing through unlocked ground level windows.”

The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a balaclava during the incident. His left hand was in a cast and his pinky and ring fingers were wrapped in a bandage.

According to the release, the care facility is reviewing its security.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.