Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

A home off Terrien Road in Nanoose Bay was destroyed by fire in the early morning of Feb. 23. (Jim Murray photo)
A massive early-morning blaze destroyed a Nanoose Bay home on Sunday.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doug Penny said approximately 20 firefighters from his department, as well as crews from Parksville and Errington, were called in battle the blaze at the unoccupied home off Terrien Road.

Penny said the blaze was spotted by residents a half-mile away across the water, and the call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“It was a new home, under construction,” said Penny. “We’re talking about a month away from [people] moving into it.”

Crews were working until approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, putting out hot spots.

They successfully fended off a potential threat from the flames to a nearby home as well.

Jim Murray, who lives nearby in the Craig Bay area, said his wife got up to get a glass of water at approximately 3:30 and called him down. He took his camera down to the scene to snap photos, and saw the house completely engulfed in flames.

“She called me, looking at a fire, and it looked substantial,” he said. “I called 911 and I am guessing that it was the first call as they wanted details. The first fire equipment arrived probably in 15 minutes and I arrived just behind that truck.”

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at Parksville home

Murray stuck around as the Nanoose Bay department battled the blaze.

“I am not experienced in fires but this one seemed very stubborn and it was not made easier for the firefighters that the distance to hydrants made it necessary to tanker water to the site,” he said.

Penny said “thankfully” they don’t get the 3:30 a.m. calls very often.

He added it was too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Most Read