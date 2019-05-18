Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions and Terry Deakin, owner and operator of INEO Employment Services, cut the ribbon to launch the official opening of a mattress recycling depot on Second Ave. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Mattress recycling program provides work experience in Port Alberni

Recycle Matters was started by INEO Employment Services

A new program in Port Alberni will allow residents to recycle their old and unused mattresses, while also providing work experience in the community.

Recycle Matters is a job creation partnership through INEO Employment Services, which combines skill development and employment experience with a mattress recycling service. Between 90-95 percent of the mattress materials are recycled, freeing up “valuable space” in the Alberni Valley Landfill, says INEO owner and operator Terry Deakin.

Deakin said the idea for Recycle Matters came about when she started thinking about social enterprise ideas, where INEO could employ and train people who need the extra help and support.

“Mattress recycling came up, and I thought there’s nothing north of Victoria to do mattress recycling,” she said.

Deakin talked to both the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and the landfill, then wrote a proposal for a job creation partnership through the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, and got some funding to try a pilot project.

The pilot project started in February of this year, and began with renovations of the INEO offices on Second Avenue to set up a mattress recycling facility. The facility started receiving its first mattresses in April.

Now, Deakin has received funding from the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy through the federal government, which will allow INEO to transition the pilot project to a social enterprise.

“So then we can focus on employment and training for our community members who are most at risk of being marginalized and living in poverty,” she said.

INEO hopes to start collecting, processing and dismantling upwards of about 3,000 mattresses per year from the local landfill—and maybe even more, if service can be expanded.

Stephen Oosthuyzen, who works in the facility, says that the oldest mattress received so far was manufactured in 1969.

“It was quite exciting,” he said. “We remember putting the mattress down and we got on and just jumped on the springs that were 1969 springs.”

The facility has end markets for most of the mattress parts. The metal springs are sent to Alberni Foundry, while the foam is shipped off the Island and the felt is repurposed into underlay. The textiles are sent to a company that makes aggregates for cement.

“We’ve found all of the markets that we can,” said Oosthuyzen. “Only about five percent goes back into the landfill that we can’t find markets for or we can’t use.

“It’s something we can do to change the world, one mattress at a time, and one individual at a time,” he added.

At the facility’s grand opening on Wednesday, May 15, ACRD manager of operations Jenny Brunn explained that mattresses are “incredibly difficult” to compact in the landfill, as springs can jump out and get wired in the equipment.

“In local government, we often are the ones driving the initiatives,” she said. “It is so wonderful to see someone from the community doing this. Perhaps there’s more opportunity to get more things out of the landfill, because we would love to do that.”

City of Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions added that she is “really proud” to see the initiative happening in Port Alberni.

“We have so much value in the people in our community who are building things like this from the ground up, and that really often gets overlooked,” she said.

Mattresses can be dropped off at 3169 Second Ave. for a $15 fee, or at the Alberni Valley Landfill for $20. Deakin also said that INEO is eventually hoping to provide a pick-up service for mattresses.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Patty Edwards provides comments from Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, who were unable to attend the grand opening on Wednesday. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
UPDATED: Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019
Next story
Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Mattress recycling program provides work experience in Port Alberni

Recycle Matters was started by INEO Employment Services

Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker announces first headliner

Canadian rock band Harlequin will take the stage on Sunday

VIDEO: Sharon Hamlyn bikes Vancouver Island to raise awareness for Neuroendocrine cancer

Hamlyn left Victoria on April 29 and rode her bike all the way up island to the Port Hardy cenotaph.

Two new developments approved for Port Alberni

Rental apartments and new retail space proposed

Take the Fresh Steps Unplugged Challenge in Port Alberni

Are you doing your part to limit your child’s screen time?

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

B.C. Mounties replace 91-year-old grandma’s stolen hanging flower basket

Mrs. Watson had received the basket as a Mother’s Day gift before it was stolen.

Most Read