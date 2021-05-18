The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

The City of Port Alberni’s application to exclude McLean Mill from the Agricultural Land Reserve is now in the hands of the Agricultural Land Commission.

“We received the fee (May 11),” ALC policy analyst Lindsay McCoubrey said.

The application went before the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District on April 28 for board approval, which was granted, then was passed on to the ALC. All this now takes place electronically within an internet portal accessible to all parties.

READ: McLean Mill application breaks new ground for ALC

The application has been sent to the ALC’s mapping department. Once mapping is complete the application will be sent to the land use planner assigned to the region, McCoubrey explained. “They review all the submitted material…as well as any submissions sent by the public.”

Once the mapping is complete the application will be visible to the public on the ALC’s website under the “application search” function. At that time the ALC will have what is called an exclusion meeting with the applicant (the city), and a decision will be made public.

The process could take months before a decision is made, depending on how many other applications are in the ALC’s queue, McCoubrey said. “This is a pretty busy time of year.”

The city is waiting on an opinion from the compliance and enforcement department about whether they may continue operations at the mill while the application is with the ALC.

Steve Laing from the ALC’s enforcement and compliance branch had promised the city he would refrain from any enforcement on the city’s dealings at McLean Mill National Historic Site as long as the application was progressing, and that he was kept apprised of its progress.

“We don’t want to just assume the same application applies,” city director of corporate services Twyla Slonski said. “Right now we’re waiting to confirm.”

READ MORE: ALC denies City of Port Alberni’s application for McLean Mill

The application process has drawn public interest from residents concerned with the way the city has been managing problems at the mill recently. Some have also criticized the city’s handling of the exclusion application.

McCoubrey explained in a previous interview that the process for applying for exclusion from the ALR changed in September 2020 and the McLean Mill application is one of the first to undergo the new process.

The City of Port Alberni held a public hearing on the issue so another hearing will not be held, McCoubrey said. “The new exclusion process has the applicant posting the public hearing. In this case the applicant was the city.”

The public still has a chance to give their input on the application by e-mailing alc.island@gov.bc.ca. McCoubrey said any material already provided to the city or the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has been passed on to the ALC and does not need to be re-submitted.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictMcLean MillPort Alberni

Previous story
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for 2nd run at B.C. Liberal leadership
Next story
Fire prompts evacuation of part of northern Saskatchewan city

Just Posted

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill exclusion application now in ALC’s hands

Decision on whether to remove national historic site from ALR ‘could take months’

NIC’s new president Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12. Domae has worked at NIC since 2000, most recently as the executive vice president, academic and chief operating officer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New North Island College president launches draft strategic plan

Lisa Domae assumed the role of president on April 12, 2021

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of homicide in Port Alberni

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Residents living in the 41-unit King George Apartments on Fifth Avenue and Argyle Street in Port Alberni will be able to remain there after the Canadian Mental Health Association and Province of B.C. partnered to purchase the building in May 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Province steps in to secure housing for Alberni apartment tenants

CHMA receives $3-million grant to help purchase building near city hall

Port Alberni’s first movie theatre, started before 1920, was originally located on First Avenue, across from Alberni Hardware. This photo is one of 24,000 included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN09360 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s first movie theatre

The Port Theatre was destroyed by a fire in 1952

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

The new wing at the Victoria International Airport opened up on Thursday (File contributed/YYJ)
Pandemic takes ‘hundreds of millions’ out of Victoria Airport, Vancouver Island economy

Airport authority head says passenger volumes down as much as 98 per cent

The top photo is of a real carbine rifle, while the bottom photo is the airsoft rifle seized from a Kelowna man on May 15. (Contributed)
RCMP issue warning: ‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’

A man brandishing his airsoft rifle in public had his weapon seized by Mounties on Saturday

Reigning women’s World Champion Kaetlyn Osmond, who also took bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, will debut two brand new programs for the 2021 Stars On Ice tour, in Victoria May 15. (File photo)
Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko hit the ice when Stars On Ice returns to Vancouver Island

The star-studded lineup is makes a return after pandemic hiatus

Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media files)
Canada marks 25,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began

6 in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred last Friday

Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)
B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read