Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni loses kitchen under BCLC’s gaming centre closure

The Cypress restaurant at Chances Rimrock usually cooks for homebound clients

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels package up extra meals for their clients at Chances Rim Rock Casino. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The sudden closure of all gaming centres and casinos in British Columbia has left the Alberni Valley’s Meals on Wheels program in a meal crisis.

Chances Rimrock’s kitchen staff has been preparing weekly Meals on Wheels meals for clients for the past five years. Due to the BC Lottery Corporation’s decision to close gaming centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cypress restaurant kitchen was to close down on Monday, March 16.

“They’ve kindly agreed to put together a bigger package of meals for clients today,” Meals on Wheels spokesperson Donna Sawyer said.

The kitchen is normally closed on Mondays, so residents receive meals Tuesday through Saturday.

Clients usually receive one meal on Tuesday and then enough on Friday to last through the weekend. “Going forward we’re investigating different ways of maintaining this program over the COVID-19 crisis, because we have clients who depend on our service,” Sawyer said. “We are trying to stay in operation.”

Normally there are five drivers volunteering each day to deliver meals to clients, but the call went out Monday for all 25-30 drivers to show up at 3 p.m. to pick up larger-than-normal meal totes and deliver them.

Vishal Dewli, Chances Rimrocks’ food and beverage general manager, said he is doing everything he can to ensure Meals on Wheels clients are fed. “We’re working to a solution to be able to support this program,” he said late Monday.

“We have the meals figured out for the next five days and we should have something in place for them.”

Some of the Chances kitchen staff will be retained to cook meals, and both Dewli and Sawyer are looking for another commercial kitchen to use.

The closure “is a BCLC directive at this time,” Dewli said. “They’re looking at us as a gaming centre; we’re trying to tell them we’re in a unique situation.”

Chances has approached BCLC to make an exception so they can open the kitchen for a number of hours and make meals to be delivered.

Anyone wanting more information about Meals on Wheels can call 250-730-0390.

CoronavirusGamingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply
Next story
LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Just Posted

Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni loses kitchen under BCLC’s gaming centre closure

The Cypress restaurant at Chances Rimrock usually cooks for homebound clients

City of Port Alberni, ACRD close facilities in wake of COVID-19 restrictions

Offices will continue to do business remotely; rec facilities are now closed to public

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Port Alberni gains new police officer with provincial funding

Majority of Port Alberni RCMP officers funded by the city

School District 70 changing its name to ‘Pacific Rim’

Dropping Alberni will be more inclusive to coastal communities, trustees say

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Most Read