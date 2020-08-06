Median maintenance planned for Johnston Road

Drivers in Port Alberni can prepare for some delays while driving on Johnston Road on Friday, Aug. 7.

Median maintenance work is scheduled to take place on Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Johnston Road between Cherry Creek Road and Broughton Street, in front of both shopping centres. The City of Port Alberni warns that minor delays may occur through the work zone as median lanes will be closed, resulting in single lane traffic in each direction.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to direct traffic through the active work zone. Traffic patterns will be restored to normal once work is complete.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to pay close attention to signage and follow directions from traffic control personnel when in the area, or plan an alternate route to avoid delays.

Port Alberni