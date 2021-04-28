RCMP confiscated 10 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two suspects after searching two commercial vehicles in 2019. The men had court appearances in Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 27. (Photo submitted)

Men charged in Nanaimo after cocaine seized from ‘sophisticated’ truck compartment

RCMP’s federal organized crime unit made bust in 2019, men had court appearances Tuesday, April 27

Two men had court appearances in Nanaimo this week to answer to drug trafficking charges related to an investigation two years ago by the RCMP’s serious and organized crime major projects division.

The investigation into drug importation and trafficking resulted in the seizure a large quantity of cocaine, noted an RCMP press release Tuesday, April 27. Police say a lengthy and complex investigation culminated in the arrest of two suspects. Police searched a commercial vehicle and secondary transport vehicle at the time of the arrests and seized the vehicles and 10 kilograms of cocaine found in an electronically controlled compartment.

Subsequent search warrants executed on properties related to the individuals resulted in the seizure of a small amount of cocaine and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

“Drug traffickers use many tactics to prevent the detection of their illicit loads during transport. This includes the use of increasingly sophisticated technologies to further conceal hidden compartments,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP’s organized crime division, in the release.

Gerhard Gary Gunther Laufer is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and Gerry David Allen Grieve is facing charges of trafficking, importation, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both men appeared in court Tuesday and will have their next court date in June.

