Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Blaine arrested three Mexican citizens who were found hiding under garbage bags in a southbound commercial freight train on Sunday.

CBP issued a news release Tuesday saying that a routine inspection revealed the trio “hiding under garbage bags at the end of a grain hopper railcar.”

“CBP officers, with assistance from Border Patrol agents apprehended the three individuals who had illegally entered the United States without inspection,” the release notes.

The release states that all three men, who range in age from 24 to 33, were processed by CBP officers “for removal from the United States and transported to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.”

“This arrest is an excellent example of our officers’ vigilance and an outstanding example of teamwork with the Border Patrol to secure our border,” CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in a news release.