Investigators released a new age-enhanced sketch to mark the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

‘Michael’s family needs to know where he is’: 32nd anniversary of Dunahee disappearance

Keep the Hope Alive run and walk returns this Sunday in Esquimalt

It has been 32 years since Michael Dunahee vanished from a Victoria playground and the search continues.

His case remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada and his family is still looking for answers.

In support of Child Find B.C., the 32nd annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive family five-kilometre fun run and walk returns Sunday (March 26). Taking place at Esquimalt Recreation Centre, the event will see participants make their way through the streets of Esquimalt starting at 10 a.m.

Organizers hope participants from near and far will join, making it even bigger than previous events.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/3z6P1fk.

“This remains an ongoing missing person investigation,” Victoria Police Department Chief Del Manak said in a statement. “Michael’s family needs to know where he is today. Every tip we receive and the support that we are receiving from our community is one step closer and keeps the hope alive.”

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the four-year-old boy went missing from the Blanshard school playground, just a short distance away from his family. A large number of people were in the area at the time for a touch football game.

Despite an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies, he was never found.

To help gather information, an online tip portal was launched on the 30th anniversary of his disappearance at vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips. Tips can also be made to a dedicated tip line at 250-995-7444.

