Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne named minister of municipal affairs

Josie Osborne was sworn into the Legislature virtually on Nov. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

New Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne is moving directly into cabinet as the province’s minister of municipal affairs.

The position was previously held by Selina Robinson, who is the province’s new finance minister.

Deeply honoured to take on the role of Minister of Municipal Affairs. BC’s municipalities & regional districts are playing a critical role in #COVID19 response and recovery and I’ll bring every ounce of passion and energy I have for local government to serve British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/3YgHYi8nWs — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) November 26, 2020

B.C. Premier John Horgan unveiled his cabinet lineup for a new majority NDP government on Nov. 26, with a few newcomers in key positions.

Josie Osborne was sworn into the Legislature virtually on Nov. 24 as the new BC New Democrat MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim.

“I was proud to work alongside the BC NDP during my time as the Mayor of Tofino on the shared issues of transportation, housing and reconciliation,” said Osborne in a press release. “As MLA I will continue to champion these important issues and I’m honoured to represent people from across our beautiful region in the legislature.”

