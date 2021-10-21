Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Sixty-one-year-old Gerald Kearny has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area. (RCMP handout)

Missing man last seen in Fairy Creek logging protest area

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing in the Fairy Creek protest area.

Gerald Kearny, 61, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 21. He was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at about 10 a.m., walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Service Road. He was known among protesters, who have been camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed to protest logging in the area, as Smiley.

Kearny is a Caucasian man, 5 foot 4 (162 cm), and 210 pounds (94 kg), with shoulder-length grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

missing personNews

Previous story
Woman injured by Nelson snowbank wins new trial against city: Canada’s top court
Next story
Hope restaurant ordered to remain closed over COVID non-compliance: B.C. court

Just Posted

One month into the new waste collection system, the City of Port Alberni has diverted more than 150 tonnes of organics from the landfill. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD celebrate success of new organics program

Storm watchers take in the waves off Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Storm warning: B.C. West Coast prepares as best it can for inevitable rough weather

Daniel Sailland will be the new CAO of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (PQB News file photo)
Qualicum Beach chief administrative officer Daniel Sailland tenders resignation

A group of eight rabbits in the ‘nursery’ at Rabbitats Rescue in Richmond eat from a fresh bowl of pellets that a volunteer put into their wire x-pen in September 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Animal rescue comes at a price