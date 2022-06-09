Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personSurreyVernon

Previous story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials
Next story
23 kittens rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ in Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

Two 85-foot commercial fishing vessels receive final outfitting at Canadian Maritime Engineering’s facility at Canal Beach in May 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2022: CME makes progress on Port Alberni waterfront

Contractors work on the Harbour Quay Story Tower on May 25, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2022: Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay marks new era

Jan Lavertu, owner of Westcoast Home Hardware in Port Alberni, says moving to the second anchor spot at the revamped Alberni Mall was a good move. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2022: Alberni Mall thrives on reinvention

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, right, and other council members Ron Corbeil, left, city director of development services Scott Smith, councillors Cindy Solda, Ron Paulson, Deb Haggard and Helen Poon (missing: Dan Washington) gather on a foggy winter day to celebrate the city officially taking oer the Somass Sawmill lands. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2022: Somass sawmill site a gem on the water in Port Alberni