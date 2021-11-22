FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

‘These are non-negligible totals and likely to exacerbate the conditions on the ground,’ says top meteorologist

The forecast for British Columbia is very wet – that’s the long and short of it, according to Environment Canada’s top meteorologists.

Southern B.C. is still recovering from the devastation caused by last week’s atmospheric river – a weather event that brings copious amounts of rain over a short amount of time.

In the Lower Mainland, the already heavy hit Abbotsford to Hope is expected to see downpour beginning Monday night (Nov. 22), emergency preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan said during a news conference.

The amount of rain could range from 40 to 70 millimetres. In mountain ranges in the North Shore, these amounts could reach 100 millimetres.

“Please keep in mind, these are non-negligible totals and likely to exacerbate the conditions on the ground,”Castellan said.

Following Monday’s overnight rainfall, there will be a break in stormy weather, with Saturday seeing yet another atmospheric river.

The next set of storms come as the regions begin to see reprieve from the last rainfall with flooding starting to recede after a few days of sunny.

But soil remains highly saturated, making risk for further slides high – consequences that have the potential to reverse some of the work already done by emergency crews in clearing highways.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric river system pummelled the north coast over the weekend, sparking a flood watch to be issued for Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Kitimat by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Snowmelt at lower elevations will add to the runoff, sparking warnings around fast-moving rivers.

In a separate news conference, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth called the situation dynamic and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that extra crews are on standby to respond to further damage from the weather.

Under the province’s state of emergency, two orders are in effect – the first limiting gas purchases to 30 litres at a time in most of southern B.C., and a restriction on non-essential travel along any highways that were impacted by flooding, such as Highway 3, 7 and 99.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Atmospheric RiverB.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
500 troops in B.C. helping with flood works, delivering supplies to cut-off areas
Next story
Saanich man, 19, dead, after car plunges into Pat Bay

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Styrofoam and glass recycling temporarily suspended in Port Alberni

This photo, taken in the 1940s, shows Ralph Rosseau hiking in the snow near Port Alberni. Rosseau was a dedicated teacher and outdoorsman who was killed when a snow bridge collapsed while he was hiking near Mount Septimus. Rosseau Chalet on Mount Arrowsmith and Mount Rosseau are named after him. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13777 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Ralph Rosseau was a Port Alberni teacher and outdoorsman

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways