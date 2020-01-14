More snow, Arctic inflow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

Some areas could see 15 centimetres of snow and wind gusts could hit 90 kilometres

More snow and cold weather is set to continue pounding B.C.’s south coast this week.

Environment Canada said the region will see “several rounds of snow,” starting with light flurries in some areas Tuesday morning.

Both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, and a few more centimetres throughout the day.

The eastern, central and western sections of Vancouver Island could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning, although it is expected to easy by nightfall.

The agency is forecasting the Fraser Valley could expect northeast winds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour with gusts as high as 90 kilometres. The winds combined with cold temperatures could lead to windchill values of -20C or lower.

Thursday is not expected to be particularly snowy for the Lower Mainland, although the region could get a “glancing blow” as another weather system passes through.

