More than 1,000 walk for National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Port Alberni

Walk started at Harbour Quay, crossed ‘Orange Bridge’ and ended in Tseshaht First Nation

Cody Gus, 91, sits on the ‘Orange Bridge’ barricade painted with “Every child matters” as he waits for Truth and Reconciliation Day walkers to cross the bridge onto Tseshaht First Nation land. Gus spent nine years in residential schools. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

An estimated 1,000 people walked from Harbour Quay to Maht Mahs Gym on Tseshaht First Nation land on Friday, Sept. 30 for the Orange Shirt Day walk on National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The day began with singing and drumming in Spirit Square at Harbour Quay, a nutrition break hosted by Hupacasath First Nation by the Welcome Figures, and lunch, dancing, singing, presentations and dinner around the fire pit in the parking lot by Maht Mahs Gym.

Making it all the way across the Orange Bridge—parts of whidch were symbolically painted orange last week—was a feat for many walkers. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Families with children as young as babies in strollers walked across the Orange Bridge and into Tseshaht First Nation territory as part of National Truth and Reconciliation Day, Sept. 30, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Hinatinyis Coté and Larry Johnson drum and sing with Donna Samuel at Spirit Square, Harbour Quay prior to the opening ceremonies for the Orange Shirt Day walk on National Truth and Reconciliation Day, Sept. 30, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)