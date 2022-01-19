A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Refugees include those who worked closely with Canadian forces

More than 200 Afghan refugees have landed in Vancouver, set to begin new lives in the city and across Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the refugees who arrived at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday (Jan. 18) evening on a charter flight from Pakistan were largely individuals who worked with the Canadian government in Afghanistan and their families.

Of the individuals who arrived, 161 will settle in Vancouver while 48 others will reside elsewhere in Canada where they already have family ties. There will now be more than 7,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Refugees began arriving in Canada after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban began to takeover amid the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

Over the next few weeks, the refugees will work with the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia to find housing, work on getting jobs, improving language skills and overall adjusting to life in Canada. The previously announced $2-million B.C. Refugee Readiness Fund will provide supports for families resettling in the province.

READ MORE: Canada welcomes first of Afghan refugees who supported Canadian military mission

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistanrefugee

Previous story
Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police
Next story
Love for Betty White tallies nearly $500,000 for animal welfare groups in B.C.

Just Posted

During winter months, Mainroad Contracting crews are out patrolling mid-island highways 24/7, as well as applying brine and de-icing salt. (PHOTO COURTESY MAINROAD)
EDITORIAL: Patience needed during Alberni Valley’s snow days

Dina Stuehler has opened her fourth Ironworks Cafe & Creperie location on Vancouver Island, this time in Port Alberni on Argyle Street at Kingsway. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: New year means new businesses opening in Port Alberni

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities