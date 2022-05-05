(File photo)

Mother’s Day celebrations at B.C. elementary school takes inclusive approach

Grownups Who Love Us Day invites students to celebrate any adult who takes on important roles

An elementary school in Abbotsford won’t just be celebrating moms this week.

Students at Centennial Park elementary will be welcome to commemorate “Grownups Who Love Us” Day, as well.

Several parents expressed confusion and outrage online over a school notice that went out earlier this week, while others supported the idea.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of schools for Abbotsford School District, said the decision was made together as a school.

“School admin and staff discussed this amendment to the celebrated holiday last week to recognize the complexity and diversity of the school community they serve,” he told The News.

“Family structures look different from home to home,” he explained. “The intention behind this day is to ensure the students at Centennial Park Elementary have a safe and inclusive space to celebrate mothers – and the grownups in their lives who love and support them.”

As some noted on a now-deleted post on social media, children have many important adults in their lives who step in as caregivers, including grandparents, foster parents, and even older siblings.

It’s certainly not the first school to be more inclusive on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Several schools in the Fraser Valley and beyond have been in the news in years past for making similar decisions for their students.

READ MORE: Letter says students can't make Mother's Day gifts at school

