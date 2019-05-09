Google Maps photo

Motorcyclist dies after crash with minivan south of Nanaimo

Accident happened Tuesday evening at Nanaimo Lakes Road and South Forks Road

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a van south of Nanaimo on Tuesday evening.

Nanaimo RCMP have confirmed a 54-year-old man died Tuesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Dodge minivan.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the motorcyclist was riding northbound on South Forks Road and turned onto Nanaimo Lakes Road when he collided with the van at about 6:20 p.m.

“The deceased was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle, older model, when he collided with a Dodge Caravan,” O’Brien said.

The 59-year-old driver of the van tried to avoid the collision and the van went into a ditch and rolled on its side. The driver, his wife and their seven-year-grandson suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment and assessment.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway in Nanaimo

“Emergency first aid was applied at the scene by witnesses and attending paramedics, however, his injuries were so significant that he died at the scene,” O’Brien said. “B.C. Coroners Service later attended and pronounced him deceased. His family has been notified.”

The RCMP’s investigation into the crash is in its preliminary stages, but speed on the part of the motorcyclist appears to have been a contributing factor in the collision.

Nanaimo Lakes Road was closed for several hours while RCMP investigators and traffic analysts examined the scene. Mechanical inspections will be done on the vehicles involved and the investigation is continuing.

“This is our sixth fatal [collision] this year and the third involving a motorcycle,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash in front of Nanaimo North Library


