A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Terminal Avenue on Monday afternoon. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in downtown Nanaimo

Accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday on Terminal Avenue

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital and Terminal Avenue in downtown Nanaimo is closed in both directions for investigation of a serious accident this afternoon.

Crews were called to Terminal and Wentworth Street just before 3:30 p.m. following a collision involving a motorcycle and a crossover utility vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to first responders on scene.

“The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to a Victoria-based hospital,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release. “The driver of the motor vehicle involved received only minor injuries.”

Terminal Avenue is closed in both directions between Commercial Street and Comox Road as police conduct their investigation.

