Overnight Wednesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort received 31 cm of fresh snow, along with a light snowfall into Thursday morning. Screenshot/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

It’s a welcome sight for those waiting to break out the skis and snowshoes.

Overnight Wednesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort received 31 cm of fresh snow, along with a light snowfall into Thursday morning.

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back their original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow.

“…Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we’re forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season. We’re ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too,” read their posting on social media last week.

RELATED: Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

They added, “one big storm can change everything.”

Although the resort has not yet revised its opening day, light snow is expected Thursday. While clear skies and a high of zero is predicted for the weekend, the Weather Network is forecasting snow next Monday through Thursday with highs just below freezing.

For updated opening day information, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’
Next story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says Scheer’s resignation not surprising

Pressure is on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, as the lone major party leader remaining in the opposition

Drag racers ask for three-year lease at Alberni Valley Airport to race

AVDRA is pursuing a location for a permanent drag racing facility in Port Alberni

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward from QMJHL

Matthew Grouchy set to join the Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 13

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre all decked out for the holidays

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21

BUDGET 2020: WVIHS rolls out five-year plan for Port Alberni heritage train

Port Alberni council considers options in budget preparation

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

No chronic wasting disease found in deer carcass brought to Nanaimo

Conservation officers had asked for public assistance to locate hunters last month

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read