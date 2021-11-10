Louis De Jaeger, MNBC director for Region 2, ties the commemorative Terry Fox sash onto Terry’s brother, Darrell Fox. (Métis Nation B.C.)

Louis De Jaeger, MNBC director for Region 2, ties the commemorative Terry Fox sash onto Terry’s brother, Darrell Fox. (Métis Nation B.C.)

Métis Nation, Terry Fox Foundation partner to create new sash to honour Canadian hero

Fox family has been discovering and learning about their Métis heritage in recent years

The Métis Nation B.C. and the Terry Fox foundation have partnered to create a sash commemorating the Canadian hero and his heritage.

Most Canadians are familiar with Terry Fox’s story; the B.C. teen was diagnosed with cancer in his knee at just 19 years old and had his leg amputated. Terry began the Marathon of Hope in Nova Scotia on April 12, 1980 and made it as far as Thunder Bay before the cancer returned and ended both his journey, and his life.

But what many Canadians may not know, and what the Fox family only found out recently, is about their Métis heritage. This is not the first partnership between the Métis Nation and the Terry Fox family; earlier this year, the two organizations partnered to bring new curriculum materials to the Coquitlam school district.

In that project, students traced the Fox family’s Métis heritage all the way back to Terry’s great-great-great-grandmother on one side, Madeline Marguerite Ross, and great-great-grandfather on the other, Charles Gladue.

Louis De Jaeger, MNBC director for Region 2 said that the organization was excited to continue educating Canadians on Terry Fox’s Métis heritage.

“I know I speak for our entire community when I say how thrilled I am to have the opportunity to continue highlighting the Fox Family and all their contributions to our province and country,” De Jaeger said. “The Fox family has embraced their Métis identity and helped to shine a light on on the rich culture our people hold.”

Darrell Fox, Terry’s younger brother, received the sash during a ceremony.

“We are excited by the journey ahead and further initiatives that will highlight Terry’s Métis heritage and ever-growing legacy,” Darrell said.

The sash is available from MNBC’s Trading Post online store or a version of the sash commemorative patch of Terry is able through the Terry Fox Foundation. The sash is scheduled to ship in mid-December.

