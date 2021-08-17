Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Two of three highways connecting the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior are currently closed.

As of Monday night (Aug. 16), Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has been closed since Sunday, due to the raging July Lake wildfire.

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, before either using Highway 5A from there to Merritt and then using Highway 97 to Kelowna and Vernon.

ALSO READ: Coquihalla closures causes traffic congestion and anger in Princeton

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth urged anyone travelling for non-essential reasons to avoid the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions to keep what routes are still available open for possible evacuations.

ALSO READ: Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

There are currently 264 wildfires burning in the province, with the largest and most threatening blazes around West Kelowna, Lytton and Prince George.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
New owners rescue Lady Rose Marine Services
Next story
Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Just Posted

The MV Frances Barkley can be seen in the harbour in Bamfield in this undated photo. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New owners rescue Lady Rose Marine Services

Linda K. Thompson has written a new book, Black Bears in the Carrot Field. She will be reading from it at the monthly Electric Mermaid event at Char’s Landing Aug. 20, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni author to launch book of poetry at in-person Electric Mermaid event

The 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron with 19 Wing Comox assists the RCMP in a search effort near Rainy Bay. (PHOTO COURTESY PETER MIERAS)
Search is underway for missing boater near Alberni Inlet

This surf guard tower looked over Lovekin Rock in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve before being torn down after the program was axed by Parks Canada in 2012. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)
Witness to fatal drowning near Tofino urges return of lifeguards