Multi-vehicle crash involving transport truck closes Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Three people taken to hospital after collision at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

A crash involving a transport truck, pickup and minivan has closed off Duke Point Highway on Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo this morning.

Traffic was closed in both directions on the highway after the collision, involving a pickup, minivan and a B-train transport at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 12. The transport truck was on fire when crews arrived at the scene.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the accident occurred two kilometres east of the Trans Canada Highway intersection. The release advised that both east- and westbound lanes were closed “for the foreseeable future” and motorists were advised to choose alternate routes.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and emergency personnel said one person was airlifted.

Drive B.C. posted on social media that the highway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. and noted that a detour route is available via Maughan Road.

