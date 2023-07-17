Firefighters inspect the site of a wildfire in Dry Creek gully near 16th Avenue on Monday, July 17, 2023. The fire was nearly a hectare in size, burned in difficult terrain and was still under investigation. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Firefighters inspect the site of a wildfire in Dry Creek gully near 16th Avenue on Monday, July 17, 2023. The fire was nearly a hectare in size, burned in difficult terrain and was still under investigation. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)

Multiple fire departments knock down wildfire near Port Alberni neighbourhood

One-hectare blaze in Dry Creek gully did not threaten structures: PAFD

A “highly visible” fire beside Dry Creek by 16th Avenue burned overnight July 16 before a combined effort of fire departments was able to knock it down.

The fire, first spotted just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, was estimated to be about one hectare and was in“difficult terrain” in Dry Creek gully between Anderson Avenue and 16th Avenue. No structures were ever threatened, according to Port Alberni Fire Department.

Crews—including off-duty personnel—from Port Alberni, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments, B.C. Wildfire Service and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the fire. The ACRD Emergency Program provided logistical support and Alberni Valley Salvation Army brought its mobile food truck to the area to feed firefighters.

As of Monday morning B.C. Wildfire Service listed the fire as being held, meaning it was not likely to spread. The cause was still under investigation.

Port Alberni Fire Dept. listed the fire on Monday as being knocked down; sprinklers were being used to keep the site wet down, and a crew remained on site that morning to look for hotspots. The duty crew checked on the area periodically to take care of any flareups.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023firefire banPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Report finds ‘breadth of sexual harassment’ at BC Ambulance Service
Next story
‘False sense of security’: B.C. scientist quits as national pesticide watchdog

Just Posted

Kura Rorick, Jaidin Knighton and Genevieve Pierre from Tseshaht Pride basketball team celebrate after making Team BC’s U16 female basketball team on May 27, 2023. The trio is competing at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (CHUUTSQA LAYLA RORICK PHOTO)
Port Alberni players compete at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Firefighters inspect the site of a wildfire in Dry Creek gully near 16th Avenue on Monday, July 17, 2023. The fire was nearly a hectare in size, burned in difficult terrain and was still under investigation. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)
Multiple fire departments knock down wildfire near Port Alberni neighbourhood

Rock scaling has begun on Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs east of Port Alberni. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will start daily closures to advance remediation work at the scene of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire on July 17k, 2023, and continue until sometime in mid-August. (MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION PHOTO)
High winds force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?