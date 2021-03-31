New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for people over the age of 55 Wednesday in Fredericton.

Higgs said if he’s going to ask people to take the vaccine he should be willing to take it himself, something he said he’s very at ease and comfortable in doing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque
Next story
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Just Posted

Jim Sears depicts the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia in an original pen and ink drawing with a watercolour wash. See more of Sears’ work in ‘Coastal Influences’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Coastal influences on display at Rollin Art Centre

Special on mystery bags of books

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed to due COVID-19

Bev Frolic of Port Alberni has lived a life of volunteerism in a number of different community organizations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Bev Frolic lives a life of volunteerism

From Cancer Society to COVID-19 vaccines, Frolic finds volunteering a rewarding experience

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Ian Henry, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Kelly McLeod, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Deb Roberts receives her long service award from area director Lance Stephenson for 20 years of service with BC Emergency Health Services. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

BCEHS celebrates staff members’ combined 80 years of experience

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

(File photo)
RCMP apprehend machete-wielding man after tense showdown in Parksville

Man slashed and stabbed at hood of police vehicle

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Most Read