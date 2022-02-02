A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A 19-year-old was clocked going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver near the end of January 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

‘N’ driver fails breathalyzer, caught going 145 kms over speed limit in North Vancouver

Driver has lost licence and had car impounded

An ‘N’ driver will be without a car and licence for a while after failing a breathalyzer when police pulled him over for going 225 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the 19-year-old man was caught by a Mountie’s radar going nearly triple the speed limit on the upper levels portion of Hwy. 99 last weekend.

“He failed a roadside screening test for alcohol as well,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “This was an extreme example of recklessness and disregard for the safety of other people.”

According to ICBC, the fine for excessive speeding runs from $368 to $483, while speeding against a highway sign can cost between $138 and $196. Fines for impaired driving can range from $600 to $4,060 and include a 90-day driving prohibition.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBCPolice

Previous story
Former RCMP officer charged with assault relating to 2020 on-duty incident in Saanich
Next story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Just Posted

Island Health is reporting two cases of COVID at Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo. (Google Maps)
New COVID outbreaks declared in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, 3 lifted in Victoria, Courtenay

Gary Bender from Bailey Electric secures two art banners on lampposts on Argyle Street on May 20, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s banner painting program returns in ‘paint at home’ format

Elliot Drew has re-joined the Alberni Valley News team. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Elliot Drew returns to the Alberni Valley News team

The Port Alberni Rotary Club walked for the Coldest Night of the Year in 2021. The group is signed up to walk again in 2022. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Coldest Night of the Year aims to bring people in from the cold in Port Alberni