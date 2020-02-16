B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo-bound ferry breaks down, but another available for service

Two sailings cancelled Sunday on Tsawwassen-Duke Point route

A mechanical issue caused the cancellation of two sailings during the long weekend, but another vessel will be able to take over the route.

B.C. Ferries notified passengers today, Feb. 16, that the 10:15 a.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. sailing out of Duke Point were being cancelled due to a mechanical difficulty.

“The Queen of Alberni will be removed from service on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route due to an unexpected mechanical difficulty the vessel experienced today,” reads a service notice. “A cylinder head on the No. 2 main engine requires immediate replacement.”

The ferry corporation advised that the Queen of New Westminster will serve as the replacement vessel, starting with the 3:15 p.m. sailing Sunday, while repairs to the Queen of Alberni are conducted. More information about vehicle height and width clearances on the Queen of New Westminster can be found on B.C. Ferries’ website.

“B.C. Ferries apologizes for any inconvenience this change of vessel may cause and looks forward to the return of the Queen of Alberni to the Tsawwassen–Duke Point when repairs are complete,” the notice reads.

