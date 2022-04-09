Physical forces conspire against Dustin Haracka and his ‘Batmobile’ as he tries to navigate a downhill slalom course during the first Vancouver Island University Engineering Soapbox Race on Thursday, April 7. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Physical forces conspire against Dustin Haracka and his ‘Batmobile’ as he tries to navigate a downhill slalom course during the first Vancouver Island University Engineering Soapbox Race on Thursday, April 7. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo engineering students come to grips with gravity at soapbox derby

VIU Engineering Club holds race day, hopes to make it an annual event

Vancouver Island University engineering students let gravity take its course, so to speak, at the university’s first VIU Engineering Soapbox Race.

The event, organized by VIU’s engineering club, drew students, professors and Nanaimo engineering firms to the university’s lower parking lot Thursday, April 7, when six teams put their soapbox designs to the test on downhill and slalom courses to see which teams could get through the courses the quickest without crashing.

A number of three-wheeled soapbox designs chalked up some of the quickest course times course times against their four-wheeled competition, but only when their drivers managed to navigate course curves without flipping their cars over in the turns.

The teams with the best-engineered designs and the most skillful drivers brought home trophies and other prizes as well as bragging rights for participating.

McGhee Tomlinson, VIU Engineering Club president, who co-organized the event with club vice-president Dustin Haracka, said the club is new and organizers wanted to host an event students could rally around.

“It went really well. A lot better than we expected,” Tomlinson said. “There was a lot bigger turnout than we expected … we plan on hosting it again next year and … we hope to continue it and make it a tradition at VIU.”


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationOutdoors and RecreationScienceSportsVIU

Previous story
Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner
Next story
Uncertainties of farm succession pose major risk to food security: B.C. farmer

Just Posted

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike

Star 1 Skaters. Back row is Gitanjali Sharma, Emery Auerbach, Tessa Auerbach and Amiko Poole. Front row is Flora Poole, Blake Netzer and Hannah Lloyd. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Mount Arrowsmith figure skaters finish strong at FunSkate competition

Nicola-Cree Belcourt’s family members hold posters of the young woman near the place in Port Alberni where her body was found on April 2, 2022. Her family is appealing to anyone with information on her death to please come forward. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family of woman found deceased in Port Alberni ‘call her home’ with Indigenous ceremony

A Port Alberni RCMP member talks to a paramedics working on a young cyclist hit on 14th Avenue on Friday, April 8, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni youth suffers head injuries in bicycle vs. car collision