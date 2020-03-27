Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl, Mary Cyprich, thought to be in the company of 36-year-old Force Forsythe. (Photos submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to try to find a 17-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 36-year-old man.

Mary Cyprich was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Thursday and was immediately reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Cyprich is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘Rotary’ on the front, black leather jacket and grey Puma socks. She left home without her shoes.

She is believed to be travelling with Force Forsythe in his 2007 brown Ford Escape with B.C. licence plate HP2 43W. Forsythe is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes and resides in the Vancouver area. He has several tattoos, one on his right arm of a W in a crown and another on his right forearm which spells ULTIO.

Investigators believe the two may have already left Nanaimo and travelled to either the Vancouver area or the Sunshine Coast.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cyprich or Forsythe is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or your the closest RCMP detachment or police agency, and quote file No. 2020-11371.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 16-year-old girl


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Just Posted

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

Tofino and Ucluelet distilleries step up with hand sanitizer

Mass supply delivered to emergency operation centres in Tofino, Ucluelet, Bamfield and Port Alberni.

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Donors in Port Alberni called on to give blood

Donation event scheduled for April 7 to 9 at Italian Hall Events Centre

VALLEY SENIORS: Eighty years of Alberni Valley memories

Pat Rogers celebrates 80 years of living in the Alberni Valley

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

We’ve got all the links to make it easier for you

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help locating 17-year-old girl believed to be with 36-year-old man

Mary Cyprich, missing since Thurday, might be in company of Force Forsythe

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Most Read