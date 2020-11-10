Nanaimo RCMP find significant amounts of drugs and cash after stopping vehicle

Significant quantities of drugs and cash were found in a vehicle after a Nanaimo RCMP officer pulled it over for expired insurance on the weekend.

According to an RCMP press release, the drugs and cash were found after the officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of East Wellington Road and Bowen Road at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Because the vehicle had been stopped in an unsafe location and had no insurance, the 35-year-old man driving it was told the car would have to be towed from the location. Before releasing the vehicle to the towing company, the officer took an inventory of the vehicle’s contents and found a shoulder bag that contained 91 grams of methamphetamine, 74 grams of fentanyl, 76 grams of GHB, 14 grams of morphine, about two grams of heroin and $5,000 in Canadian cash.

The driver was arrested on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and then later served with a promise to appear in court at a later date and released. He will make his first appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo on Feb. 8.

READ ALSO: Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsRCMP BriefsTraffic