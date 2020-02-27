Ashley Sheppard, 31, has not been heard from since Feb. 10, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman leaves friend’s home, now considered missing

Ashley Sheppard, 31, has not been heard from since Feb. 10

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 31-year-old Ashley Sheppard.

The woman, who moved into a friend’s home in Nanaimo eight months ago, has not been seen and has not given any news of her whereabouts since Feb. 10.

Friends and family members of Sheppard are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being, according to an RCMP press release, because she had never expressed an intention to leave her friend’s residence and has been experiencing significant personal hardship for the past year.

Sheppard’s cellphone has been turned off since Feb. 10 and she did not take any clothing when she left. Sheppard is Caucasian, has brown hair and eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows Sheppard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

