The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)

Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Greater Victoria base

Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing days prior

A member of the Royal Canadian Navy is being remembered as a loving family man and a dedicated leader after his body was found on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The body of Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found in a wooded area near Work Point in Esquimalt after a thorough search and after he was reported missing earlier this week, the crew of the ship he served on said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Carlos was a leader in Calgary, highly regarded for his personal dedication and care for others,” HMCS Calgary’s crew wrote. “He spent 18 years and close to 1,000 days at sea in service to Canada. He was a loving husband, a proud father of four and a shipmate to many.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Petty Officer 1st Class Cea,” a CFB Esquimalt spokesperson said.

The post said Military Police are supporting the B.C. Coroner Service’s investigation into the death and no further details will be released at this time.

Cea’s family has been notified and is asking for privacy.

HMCS Calgary’s crew asked the public to keep Cea’s family, his shipmates and friends in their thoughts.

