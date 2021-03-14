A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Weir family who lost their Errington home in a fire. (Facebook page photo)

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Weir family who lost their Errington home in a fire. (Facebook page photo)

Neighbours, friends quick to assist Vancouver Island family that lost home in raging fire

GoFundMe accounts set up for Weir family

Neighbours and friends are rallying to help Errington’s Weir family, who lost their house in a March 11 fire.

A GoFundMe emergency account was organized by Alycia Welburn for Zoe, her partner Matt and her two sons. The goal is to raise $10,000. As of Saturday afternoon (March 13), the amount raised had exceeded $12,000.

The fire broke out late at night on March 11. Zoe’s mother, Cindi Ashbee, woke to find her bedroom engulfed in flames. She was able to wake up the family and all were able to leave safely, as well as their pets.

The Errington Fire Department, with the assistance of the Parksville Fire Department and Combs-Hilliers Fire Department, worked on dousing the flames but the house was beyond saving, noted Welburn.

RELATED: Raging blaze destroys home in Errington, 5 people get out safely

Zoe Weir is longtime resident in Errington and grew up in the area. Welburn said she was so proud and grateful for the opportunity to buy a home for her boys to grow up in.

Welburn described Weir as having a “kind soul with the biggest most loving heart who would gladly give you the shirt off her back without question and truly deserves all the help and support we can give her.”

“All donations are hugely appreciated as they try to put together their lives over the next few months,” said Welburn.

Those wishing to donate can go online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/weir-family-emergency-fund?

There is also a separate GoFundMe account to help Ashbee. Organizer Rozlan Thompson said the Ashbee will also need assistance, as she wasn’t able to save anything.

Ashbee just moved into her daughter Zoe’s home earlier this year.

To those wishing to help can do so by going online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-relief-for-cindi-ashbee?

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Communityfirevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
So you want to run for a Vancouver Island city council?

Just Posted

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, centre, make much-needed donations to the ADSS Breakfast Club, Eighth Avenue Learning Centre and Alberni Women and Community Services Society (ACAWS). The Toy Run continues to raise money from sales of its teddy bears, available at Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni, and Weavers Leather in Courtenay and Victoria. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears the gift that keeps on giving

School, outreach programs receive much-needed donations from Toy Run

In 1916, a set of wooden stairs and a footbridge connected the north and south sides of the Dry Creek gully around where Ninth Avenue is now. There were 78 steps on the north side and 58 steps on the south side, and they were called the Golden Stairs. A 1992 newspaper column by historian Jan Peterson notes the origin of the name was ‘undecided.’ This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives. See more about the Golden Stairs at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN01401 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The ‘Golden Stairs’ of Port Alberni

Take a step back in time with the Alberni Valley Museum

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College prepares for return of in-person classes

Some programs will continue in an online format

Homeless man lying on the bench. File photo
Port Alberni’s homeless count will take place April 7

Vancouver Island city has also been selected for a pilot extended count

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Weir family who lost their Errington home in a fire. (Facebook page photo)
Neighbours, friends quick to assist Vancouver Island family that lost home in raging fire

GoFundMe accounts set up for Weir family

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Most Read