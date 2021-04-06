Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)

‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Dan Kraus, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives advice on what people should do if they encounter a coyote

More time outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic means more coyote sightings for Canadians, according to senior conservation biologist Dan Kraus.

Kraus is among those at the Nature Conservancy of Canada seeking to educate the public on how to protect their pets and themselves from the animal upon encounters in the wild.

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park, where there were 16 attacks.

Seeing coyotes this time of year is not uncommon, Kraus said, early spring is when they hunt.

“Unfortunately, coyotes that are injured, starving, young or have been fed by humans can come into conflict with people,” he said.

“Coyotes are an incredible species that despite past efforts to eradicate them have adapted to live in the downtown cores of our cities.”

Their resulting habituation to humans means Metro Vancouver residents must stay a safe distance from the species.

RELATED: Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote

Kraus is offering the following tips to Canadians to keep their pets safe:

  • Keep dogs on a leash when going for walks.
  • Feed your pets inside, keep them indoors.
  • Do not leave pets unattended outdoors.
  • Make sure garbage, pet food or compost is not left outside.
  • Close off spaces under porches, decks and sheds.

Kraus also has information for anyone who encounters a coyote.

Do not approach, try to feed, touch or photograph the animal from close distances, he said.

If you encounter a coyote and it does not flee, slowly back away and leave the area in the direction where you came from.

“Never run from a coyote as it may trigger a predatory response and give chase,” Kraus said. Instead, use alarm devices, such as a whistle, bell or phone to frighten the animal.

If the animal exhibits aggressive behaviour, make yourself larger and noisier by raising your arms and voice. In the rare case that the animal continues approaching, Kraus encourages the throwing of rocks or sticks in its direction.

READ MORE: Runners, pets fall target to coyotes in the Lower Mainland


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AnimalsDangerous Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated
Next story
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Opening Day shines on Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

After last week’s rain out, it was a sunny Easter Sunday for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s club

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

Bob Watson adds a flower to the cross on Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Churches celebrate Easter despite closed doors in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church offered socially distanced way to celebrate

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

Victoria guitarist Scott Murcheson won $1 million off of a Feb. 26 Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy B.C. Lottery Corp.)
Victoria guitarist rocks a $1M Lotto Max ticket

Scott Murcheson bought the ticket at the Victoria Loft pub and won the prize in a Feb. 26 draw

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read