FILE - This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Eric Risberg, File

New Airbnb portal allows local governments to closely monitor listings

Vancouver and Calgary are among the 10 North American cities included in the new portal

Airbnb is launching a new program for cities and tourist organizations aimed at helping them ensure compliance with local rules.

Vancouver and Calgary are among the 10 North American cities included in the new portal, which Airbnb says will also aid in rebuilding post-pandemic tourism and providing technical support.

The short-term home rental company says the first phase of its City Portal directly connects local governments to the Airbnb platform, providing real-time details about specific rentals and remitted tourist tax revenue.

It also includes a central location for resources, such as Airbnb’s neighbourhood support hotline and its law enforcement portal.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says in a statement that the tool was created with the support of cities and the goal is to ensure it works well and responds to the needs of large and small communities.

Vancouver’s chief licence inspector Kathryn Holm says the city is grateful for the evolving partnership with Airbnb.

“The Airbnb City Portal provides us with important insights as we continue to monitor and regulate the short-term rental market in Vancouver, and the additional data will help us enforce our regulations,” she says in the statement.

Airbnb hosts in Vancouver require a short-term rental business licence and must meet other requirements in order to list on the home-sharing site.

Other cities involved in the pilot program include Buffalo, New Orleans, Palm Springs, Seattle and San Francisco.

READ MORE: RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

READ MORE: B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AirbnbCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Grandmother and grandson team up for art exhibit in Port Alberni

This will be Pam Turner’s first art show in 17 years.

Ucluelet mayor criticizes province’s lack of communication as highway closures resume

Daily closures return to only highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

Port Alberni SPCA’s Animeals program needs help

Food donations for pets in need have dropped off due to COVID-19

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs back on the ice for extended training camp

First exhibition game will take place Oct. 2 against Nanaimo Clippers

Alberni Valley Tyee Club announces ladder board winners for 2020

The overall winner was Morgan Steed with a 31.8-pounder from Whittlestone Point

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Most Read