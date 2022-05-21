New campground opens at Loon Lake in time for May long weekend

Loon Lake Campground near the Alberni Summit opened in time for the May long weekend. It is Mosaic Forest Management’s 14th not-for-profit campsite. (MOSAIC FOREST MANAGEMENT PHOTO)

Mosaic Forest Management’s new Loon Lake Campground opened in time for the May long weekend.

The campground is located near the top of Alberni Summit, in a popular spot for outdoor recreation. The 14th of Mosaic’s network of not-for-profit campsites on Vancouver Island, it offers panoramic views of Mount Arrowsmith on a stocked fishing lake located just 10 minutes east of Port Alberni.

“Campgrounds provide wonderful recreation opportunities, and I’m proud of the partnership with the Hupacasath First Nation for helping us realize this vision,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of Mosaic. “We know there is great demand for safe access to the backcountry on Vancouver Island, especially during the summer months. This investment is an important part of Mosaic’s focus on working with communities to expand recreation opportunities in and around our working forest.”

Named by the Hupacasath First Nation, the new campground called “a?uk ?aama kanis” (ah-uk aah-ma ka-niss), means ‘lake loon camp and rest area’ in the Hupacasath First Nation language. The campground is an example of the success of the formal working relationship Mosaic and the Hupacasath First Nation share to work jointly on business, cultural and sustainability initiatives within Hupacasath Territory.

“As more people visit Hupacasath ha’houlthee (traditional territory), we are excited to partner with Mosaic on this new campground to provide more places to camp,” said Elected Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder.

“A?uk ?aama kanis/Loon Lake enhancements will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature.”

Visitors to Mosaic’s 14 campsites on Vancouver Island this summer are invited to submit their favourite images of B.C.’s west coast to Mosaic’s campsite contest for a chance to win one of three, seven-day camping passes valid at any Mosaic-managed campsite.

The contest opened on May 19 and ends on Sept. 6, 2022. Mosaic’s staff will choose two winners and one will be chosen by the public through online voting for the People’s Choice Award.

To enter, visit MosaicForests.com/contest.

Alberni ValleyCampingOutdoors and Recreation