Officials with protective suites prepare work around the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Yokohama Port Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

New coronavirus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

China has 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:

— China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 161

— Singapore: 45

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

READ MORE: Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says
Next story
Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Just Posted

Learn to speak up and do it well at Somass Toastmasters’ open house

People curious about communicating with others are invited to Feb. 18 event

Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club hosts 2020 regional competition

Port Alberni’s multiplex plays host to more than 300 skaters for annual competition

Ucluelet’s innovative catch-and-release aquarium still a main attraction nearly a decade later

Aquarium prepares to open for the season in March following record crowds in 2019

Lessons from the Tseshaht longhouse: countering ignorance-based racism with knowledge

A Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and School District 70 share their cultures during annual event

Arrowview Hotel Demolition continues

Owner intent on building condominiums once old building is razed

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Anti-pipeline protesters blocking Vancouver ports vow to ignore injunction

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Western Forest Products strike may be nearing its end

WFP and union representing workers reach tentative collective agreement: WFP

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

New Island team aimed at rejuvenating boys softball

Orange Sox hope to play in 2020 and 2022 B.C. Summer Games

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Most Read