New Island pre-health science program touted to potential students at NIC Fest

FUN WITH CHEMISTRY Lilly Kremer watches liquid heat up in a hand boiler they are holding in their hand; the device was a demonstration in gas laws that chemistry instructor Kathy Heywood had at NIC Fest on March 28, 2023. See more from NIC Fest on page A34. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Alex Blair, left, chair of the math and science department at NIC, talks to a student about the new pre-health science program starting in the fall. Blair was one of the many instructors and NIC staff members helping at NIC Fest at the Port Alberni campus on March 28, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Kelli Walsh, right, an instructor with the practical nursing program at NIC, talks to a student from ADSS during NIC Fest on March 28, 2023 at the Port Alberni campus. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Jamie Ross, a volunteer at NIC Fest on the Port Alberni campus, takes time out from giving tours and answering questions for a fun photo. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Denise Gallant, left and Maia Mercure from the B.C. First Nations Forestry Council are ready to talk to future NIC students about scholarship and program opportunities in the forestry industry, March 28, 2023 at the Port Alberni campus. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Lisa McGovern, administrative assistant for student affairs, was arguably one of the most popular during NIC Fest on Wednesday, March 28, 2023: she kept the fresh popcorn flowing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Hundreds of people got a glimpse of what North Island College has to offer during NIC Fest at the Port Alberni campus on Wednesday, March 29.

The day-long event was the third in a series for central and North Island campuses. Tables of information and displays were set up in the cafeteria, tours of the facility were offered and instructors and other staff members were available to answer any questions.

The event drew Grade 10, 11 and 12 students from Alberni District Secondary School, and was also open to the public, said Diane Naugler, executive director of community engagement. Post-secondary education isn’t just for students graduating high school anymore, Naugler said.

“The average age of an NIC student is 30 years old; that’s through the whole enrolment of NIC,” they said. “It’s really interesting because it reflects the needs of the community for post-secondary education.” College is an opportunity for people at all stages of their life, whether it’s graduating from high school or transitioning from one career to another, they added. Coming out of COVID-19, the institution is well-positioned to offer in-person, online and hybrid classes too.

Some new programs were highlighted, such as the Island Pre-Health Science Program, which will take in its first cohort in September. The hope is that students wanting to go into health sciences will take at least their first year at NIC before they transfer to university. The program is set up for “any medical-oriented thing,” said Alex Blair, math and science department chair. That may include nursing, dental, chiropractic, optometry, pharmacy, medical doctors, she said.

“They have foundations and then they have options in each medicine they want to go into,” Blair said. While some classes may be offered in Port Alberni, most of them are at the Comox Valley campus.

The math and science department also offers an engineering foundations certificate with classes based in Port Alberni and course transfers to the University of Victoria.

Other tables offered funding solutions for students. First Nations Forestry Council representatives Denise Gallant, forestry workforce advisor, and Maia Mercure, work force development specialist, were on hand to explain scholarship opportunities for Indigenous forestry workers. Tuition, a living allowance and supply costs are available as well as work placements.

One person at the NIC Foundation table said they had the happiest job, offering money to students.

The provincial government has its sights set on post-secondary programs as a long-term solution to tough economic issues, Naugler said.

“It’s a great time for people who are thinking ‘what comes next,’ they said. “It’s a great time to take a look at NIC and see what we have to offer.”

For more information, go online to nic.bc.ca/yournorth, call toll-free 1-800-715-0914 or email futurestudents@nic.bc.ca.

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictNICPort AlberniPost-secondary Education